Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Srinagar Police on Monday neutralised terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top commander Salim Parray, IGP Kashmir informed. Operation is currently underway due to reports of the presence of other terrorists in Harwan area where encounter in ongoing.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

This is a breaking story. More information will be updated soon.

