Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a major success for the security forces in the Valley, top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commader Abu Saifullah aka 'Lamboo' was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. Lamboo, who was a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, was a close relative of Jaish founder Maulana Masood Azhar and was one of the key conspirators of the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

Apart from Lamboo, the security forces also killed another Jaish terrorist on Saturday. However, the officials are yet to ascertain his identity while adding that an M-4 carbine, AK-47 rifle and couple of pistols were recovered from them.

They said that the operation was launched in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces, the officials said.

"Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today's encounter," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained".

The killing of Lamboo, who was also known as Adnan, is a big success for the security forces. Lamboo had also worked with the Taliban and had infiltrated India in 2018. Officials believe that Lamboo was trying to re-establish Jaish in the Valley, especially in the Pulwama district.

IED defused in J-K's Rajouri

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted on Saturday after the security forces defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The officials said that the IED was found planted by suspected terrorists under a culvert at Bathooni-Dilogra on Jammu-Rajouri national highway and was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Army at 9.10 am.

The traffic on the vital road remained suspended for over three hours after the detection of the IED by the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the security forces, they said.

The terrorists are believed to have planted the IED during the intervening night under the cover of darkness, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation is on to arrest the terrorists who were planning to set off the blast.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma