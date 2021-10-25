New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Top commanders of the Indian Army, including General MM Naravane, will meet on Monday on the sidelines of the 2nd Army Commanders' Conference of 2021 to discuss India's security challenges, including the situation Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid a military standoff with China.

The conference will also be attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh. They will also address the conference, which will be held in New Delhi, to promote tri-service synergy.

During the four-day conference starting from Monday, the Army commanders will also discuss the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent targeted killings in the Valley. Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that the commanders might also discuss the likely impact of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"The apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/ emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army, in the backdrop of the situation along the borders and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the Union Defence Ministry had said earlier.

The Indian Army has been engaged in a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh since May last year. The two sides have held 13 rounds of military levels talks so far, but have failed to end the deadlock.

Besides China, Army is also engaged in Jammu and Kashmir, dealing with militancy. Recently, the Army had lost 11 of its soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Poonch sector. Military experts fear that the situation in Kashmir might change with the Taliban's rise in Afghanistan and have warned that India should prepare itself for an eventuality.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma