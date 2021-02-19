The Delhi High Court also said that the interim plea for removal of such news content and tweets by the Delhi Police would be considered at a later stage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the police to strictly abide by its stand that "it has not leaked nor intends to leak probe details" in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, noting that Disha Ravi's "right to privacy, freedom of speech need to be protected and balanced".

Asking media houses not to broadcast leaked investigation material, the court refused to restrain channels from reporting on the matter but asked them to "ensure that their sources were authentic and to not sensationalise the issue".

The Delhi High Court also said that the interim plea for removal of such news content and tweets by the Delhi Police would be considered at a later stage.

"Media shall ensure that telecasts are from verified and authectic sources. Editorial teams to ensure that such broadcast has verified content. Channel editors to ensure proper editorial control so that investigation is not hampered," the Delhi High Court said in its order, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Media plays a very important role in ensuring no sensationalisation...recent coverage by media shows there is definitely prejudicial, sensation coverage," the order read.

Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police last week, had filed a petition in the High Court to restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

In her petition, Ravi claimed that she is "severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the respondent 1 (police) and several media houses".

"In these circumstances, and to restrain the respondents from further violating her privacy, her reputation, and her right to a fair trial, the petitioner is moving the present petition," the plea has said.

However, in Ravi's response, the Delhi Police on Thursday told the High Court that it has not leaked any material to the media with its probe in the FIR against Ravi.

"This is for media attention. There has been no leakage of info from the police. We will file an affidavit on this," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the police, said.

