Toolkit Case: The Delhi Police on Saturday claimed that Ravi was working with pro-Khalistani organisations and was part of global conspiracy to defame India.

New Delhi | Jagran New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Saturday reserved its order over climate activist Disha Ravi's bail application in the toolkit case and said that it will deliver its verdict on February 23.

Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier this month from Bengaluru, had moved the court and filed bail application which was heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Dharmender Rana on Tuesday.

During the hearing, senior advocate SV Raju and Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed, appearing for the Delhi Police, contested against giving bail to Ravi, saying she could hamper with the evidence.

The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was working with pro-Khalistani organisations, including Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikhs for Justice, and was part of global conspiracy to defame India and create and unrest in the country in garb of farmers' protest.

The police claimed that Ravi allegedly edited the toolkit shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg which "may not be incriminating" but must be viewed in the backdrop of the 21-year-old's communication with Khalistani organisations.

"She asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document. If it was so innocuous, why did she ask Greta Thunberg to remove? This shows there was a sinister plan behind this toolkit," the Delhi Police said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

