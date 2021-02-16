Toolkit Case: The Delhi Police on Monday said that Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and Disha Ravi had attended a zoom video conference in January to create a Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day violence during farmers' tractor rally.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to video conferencing app, Zoom, seeking details of the participants who attended the Zoom meeting on January 11, organised allegedly by a pro-Khalistani group to prepare a protest "toolkit" backing the farmers' agitation.

"The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11," the official said.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, Pune engineer Shantanu and climate activist Disha Ravi were among the around 70 people who had attended a zoom video conference in January to create a Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day violence during farmers' tractor rally in the national capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

The police had also alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document. "Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit," the police said.

"Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January'," Nath said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan