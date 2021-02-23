Toolkit Case: Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi after one-day police custody
Toolkit Case: The court granted bail to Disha Ravi on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount.
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the 'Toolkit Case', has been granted bail on Tuesday by the Sessions Court of Patiala House Court. The court granted bail to Disha Ravi on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan