New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate and environmental activist Nikita Jacob for three weeks against the FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with 'Toolkit' shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest. The court also said that, in case of arrest, Nikita Jacob will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief. On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, was also granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmental activists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them. According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".



The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

Intensifying its probe, the police have sought details from video conferencing platform Zoom about a January 11 meeting by a pro-Khalistan group on the controversial toolkit backing the farmers' stir that has been cited by critics as "proof" of a conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Ravi, who was on Sunday sent to five-day police custody after being arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly creating the toolkit, was allowed by a Delhi court on Tuesday to speak with her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day and meet her lawyer for 30 minutes a day.

Police alleged that Jacob and Muluk were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting on preparing the toolkit organised by pro-Khalistan group Poetic Justice Foundation through the Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left more than 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan