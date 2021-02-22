Toolkit Case: The Delhi Police, which had sought a five-day custody of Ravi, said that the 21-year-old has shifted the blame to Nikita Jacob Shantanu Muluk who were given transit bail earlier.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested from Bengaluru earlier this month, has been sent to a one-day police custody by the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Monday in connection with the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg.

The Delhi Police, which had sought a five-day custody of Ravi, said that the 21-year-old has shifted the blame to Nikita Jacob Shantanu Muluk who were given transit bail by the Bombay High Court.

It aurged that other accused in the alleged toolkit case can take advantage of the situation if the police is not given custody of the climate activist.

"We didn't make any unnecessary PC remand plea. It is not a petty case. It is a transnational case. It is a complex case. Our endeavour is to finish the investigation ASAP," the Delhi Police was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

However, advocate Sidharth Agarwal, appearing for Ravi, said that "police custody cannot be granted on asking" and questioned whether the Sessions judge will change the order on bail if the 21-year-old is sent to five-day remand.

"I was arrested on February 13. On 14th, I'm sent to 5 days police custody remand. They are arguing as it's her first remand... what is so new today to change the nature of her custody? What is it that can be done only in police custody?," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Ravi, who arrested from Bengaluru on February 13, was produced before the court on Monday on the expiry of her three-day judicial custody.

On Friday, the court had sent her to judicial custody after police had said her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being.

The police had then said that her custody would be required on February 22 to confront her with co-accused Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob.

The police said that their confrontation was required as she gave evasive replies during the five-day police custody following her arrest and shifted the blame onto Shantanu and another co-accused Nikita Jacob.

The Delhi Police have contended that the google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists -- Jacob and Muluk.

