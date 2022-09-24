'Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant's Name': Hema Malini On Speculations Of Kangana Ranaut Contesting Polls From Mathura

ACTOR-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday reacted to speculations about actor Kangana Ranaut ould contest elections from Mathura, which is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP's parliamentary constituency.

"What should I say… what are my views on it? It’s all on god. Lord Krishna will do it,” she said. A moment later she asked reporters: “So you won’t even consider a local..You want film stars?” “Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up,” the Sholay actor further added.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become." pic.twitter.com/wgQsDzbn5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Hema Malini was elected as the Member of parliament from Mathura twice, in 2014 and in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kangana who makes more headlines with her controversial comments than her movies recently visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan along with her family and offered prayers.

During her visit, the actor however avoided answering any politics-related questions. However, Kangana during promotions of 'Thailavii', which is based on Tamil actress turned politician Jayalalitha and was released in September 2021 had said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans so desired. She had also mentioned that she was at presently focused on her acting career.

Often referred to as Controversial Queen, Kangana recently bashed Karan Johar after Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about reports that claimed that 'Brahmastra' has overtaken his movie 'The Kashmir Files' at the box office.

Kangana came to all guns blazing at Karan Johar and wrote, "Now, according to mafia minions, Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally... Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar."

In another story, she wrote, "Post pandemic verdict model, specially invented for Karan Johar films... BTW Thugs of Hindustan earned around Rs280 crore worldwide gross and its budget was also around Rs280 crore... Lekin they didn't spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh with the new KJo models, no film will ever flop."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

She also has 'Emergency' in which she is portraying the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Amid her controversial remarks, the Queen actress's entry into politics has been long speculated about.

(With inputs from agency)