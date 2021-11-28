New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rains seem to have no respite in the south Indian states as heavy downpour continues to lash several areas in the region. As many as 44 people have lost their lives and 16 are still missing due to floods after the unprecedented rain in Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, the IMD has issued a red alert to the coastal districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tuticorin, Ariyalur, Permbalur, Dindigul, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore. This comes as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman sea around November 29. “It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD bulletin said.

Here are the top developments from the states:

Andhra Pradesh

IMD office in Amaravati has said heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra, particularly Chittoor and Nellore is likely in the next three to four days.

District authorities have been put on high alert due to possible breach of tanks- filled to the brim due to heavy rains, leading to the inundation of villages downstream.

Vehicles were washed away on the streets of Tirumala and in the town of Tirupati due to heavy rains. Four buses were stuck in the flood, where an RTC bus had fallen from the Nadaluru bridge, causing 10 people to succumb to death and the rest were rescued by SDRF teams. Ten others had died at Sivalayam, which is on the banks of the river, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Power supply in the four districts has been restored and the government is providing necessities to 95,949 flood-affected families. The state government has also announced expediting the payment of compensation for fully damaged and partially damaged houses by the floods. Compensation for dead cattle will be paid to the owners immediately.

For those whose house was completely damaged, the government is sanctioning ₹1.8 lakh for a new house, along with compensation at the rate of ₹95,000," the state government said.

Tamil Nadu:

IMD on Sunday predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts. For the rest of Tamil Nadu, a thunderstorm with moderate rain is predicted.

Heavy rains continue in Puducherry. Around 8 cm rainfall was registered during the last 48 hours ending 8.30 AM on Sunday.

The government has sought an interim relief of Rs 300 crore from the Centre as flood relief. Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced last week a relief of Rs 5,000 to each of the families coming under public distribution system and holding either red colour (below poverty line category) or yellow colour cards, as reported by PTI.

Severe waterlogging affected various parts of Chennai. Water pumped underway in residential areas of K.K. Nagar.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture around the sea. This is because a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea around November 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha