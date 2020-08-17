Last month, on July 25th, a Japan-based oil ship named MV Wakashio banged a Coral reef near the South-eastern coast of Mauritius, which the local government considers an ecologically sensitive zone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision of Union Government in New Delhi found its significant substantiation on Sunday, as India dispatched more than thirty tonnes of technical material to deal with the oil spillage crisis in Mauritius. Along with the specialised equipment, Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters too have been deployed in the Mauritian waters to deal effectively with the crisis. The technical equipment, however, was sent off to India’s neighbour in the Indian Ocean via Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster.

A ten-member technical response team from the Indian Coast Guard was also sent on-board along with the specialised equipment. Indian High Commission in Mauritius tweeted about the development, and triumphed Indian cooperative spirit of ‘Together in all times’.

India has reportedly sent the special equipment material under Indian Coast Guard’s National Oil Spill-Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP), a policy decision that had been put in place in recent years to deal with oil spillage crisis within Indian sovereign waters in Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, as well as in Indian Ocean – most of which are major hotspots of oil trade in the region.

What is the Oil spillage crisis in Mauritius?

Last month, on July 25th, a Japan-based oil ship named MV Wakashio banged a Coral reef near the South-eastern coast of Mauritius, which the local government considers an ecologically sensitive zone. The area has country’s nerve centers of tourism and combined with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the oil spillage crisis has shaken the local economy upside down. Around 4,000 metric tons of the fuel is likely to have been spilled out.

Media reports have suggested that rough weather conditions and tough sea fluctuations have vigorously impacted the salvaging process of the oil spillage, and subsequently, Mauritius was forced to declare Environmental Emergency.

