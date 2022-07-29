Tobacco Packs Will Come With Textual Health Warnings From December

The Union Health Ministry said that the tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022, will display a new image with the textual health warning "Tobacco causes painful death".

The image will be valid for a period of one year following its commencement from December 1, the ministry stated.

According to the new health warnings notified by the ministry, all the tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, will also have a picture with a textual health warning “tobacco users die younger".

The ministry has notified the new health warnings through an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 dated 21st July 2022. The new rules under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022, will be relevant from December 1, 2022.

The notification is available in 19 languages on the websites--http://www.mohfw.gov.in"www.mohfw.gov.in and http://ntcp.nhp.gov.in"ntcp.nhp.gov.in

The ministry in a statement informed that every person who is involved directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products must make sure that all the products are exactly packed with the prescribed health warnings.

In case of the violation of the guidelines, it will be counted as a punishable offence and the person will be charged with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, the government said