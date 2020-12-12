"Farm acts will provide new opportunities to farmers. We've taken all these initiatives to increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive outrage by various farmer unions against the Centre's recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the new legislation and said that it will only provide new opportunities to the farmers of the country.

Addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), PM Modi asserted that the farm laws are aimed to benefit the farmers and said that the new provisions in the farm acts will increase the income of the farmers and will also make them more prosperous.

"Farm acts will provide new opportunities to farmers. We've taken all these initiatives to increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The prime minister further said that the new farm laws have a provision that will give a new market to the farmers and they can sell their produce both at the mandis as well as outside to the private players in the market. He also said that the new legislation will help in bringing new technologies to the rural land and will also increase the investment in the agricultural sector, that will eventually benefit the cultivators of the country.

"Recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets, access to technology; help bring investments in agriculture that will benefit farmers", the Prime Minister said adding, "today, farmers of India can sell their produce both at the mandis, as well as outside. Farmers can also sell their produce on digital platforms".

The Prime Minister reiterated that his government at the Centre is committed to protecting the interest of the farmers of the country and in the past few years, several initiatives have also been taken by the Central government to make the agriculture sector more strong due to which it has become more vibrant than earlier.

"The government is committed to protecting the interest of the farmers of the country through its policies, intentions and initiatives in the agricultural sector", PM Modi said as quoted by PTI.

PM Modi's assertions came on the 17th day of massive protest by thousands of farmers from several states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh against the new farm laws. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new legislation fearing that the new laws will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

