'To Continue Our Strong Partnership': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he looks forward to continuing their strong partnership and assured his support to make an open and connected internet that works for all.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM Narendra Modi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Mr Pichai tweeted.

Google Chief Pichai, who is visiting India to attend the 'Google for India" further said, "Given the scale and technology leadership it (India) will have, it's important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people. You're creating an innovative framework so that companies can innovate on top of certainty in the legal framework."

Meanwhile, he also met with telecommunications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "India has a leadership role to play here. It's important to make sure you're balancing the safeguards you're putting for people and creating innovative frameworks so that companies can innovate on top of certainty in the legal framework," he said in the presence of IT and Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at Google India's flagship event.

Pichai said that if you look at the scale at which tech is working and touching so many lives around the world, "to me it makes sense that tech needs responsible regulation".

"It is easy to build something which scales across the entire country and this is the opportunity that India has. There's no better time to do a startup, even though we are working through a macro-economic situation right now," the Google CEO mentioned.