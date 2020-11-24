The UP government's executive order also came hours after the High Court cancelled a similar case filed against a Muslim man by the parents of his wife, who was Hindu before the marriage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared an executive order to check forced religious conversions after Yogi Adityanath's warning on "Love Jihad". The executive order has come a day after Allahabad High Court overturned its previous judgment which held that religious conversion "just for the purpose of marriage", was unacceptable.

Less than a month ago, CM Adityanath had cited the same order overturned by the Allahabad High Court and issued a veiled threat. He used the Hindu funeral chant "Ram naam satya" threat to "those who... play with our sisters' respect".

Earlier on Monday, a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal ruled that two of its earlier verdicts — which said that religious conversion solely for the purpose of marriage was prohibited — are incorrect and do not lay down "good law".

"None of these judgments dealt with the issue of life and liberty of two matured individuals in choosing a partner or their right to freedom of choice as to with whom they would like to live. We hold the judgments in Noor Jahan and Priyanshi as not laying good law," Bar and Bench quoted the HC as observing.

The court said that it doesn't see them as Hindu and Muslim but two grown ups who want to live together of thir own free will.

"Right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to right to life and personal liberty. Interference in a personal relationship, would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals. We fail to understand that if the law permits two persons even of the same gender to live together peacefully then neither any individual nor a family nor even State can have objection to relationship of two major individuals who out of their own free will are living together," it added.

The UP government's executive order also came hours after the High Court cancelled a similar case filed against a Muslim man by the parents of his wife, who was Hindu before the marriage.

"Interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals," the court observed.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma