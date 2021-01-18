New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the entry of the protesting farmers into the national capital for their proposed tractor march on Republic Day (January 26) will be determined by the Delhi Police as it is a situation of law and order and deferred the case for hearing on Wednesday (January 20).

During the hearing, the top court also told the Centre that it has all the authority to deal in this matter and said that 'we will not going to tell you who will enter the national capital or not'.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan