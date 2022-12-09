TMC's Saket Gokhale Gets Bail Day After 2nd Arrest By Gujarat Police

TRINAMOOL Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Friday was granted bail by the Morbi District Court in connection to a tweet related to the Morbi bridge collapse.

Taking to Twitter, the All India Trinamool Congress wrote, "SATYAMEVA JAYATE! Our National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been granted bail by the Morbi District Court. More than 140 deaths in Morbi Bridge collapse. Massive tragedy. Arrests? None."

SATYAMEVA JAYATE!



Our National Spokesperson @SaketGokhale has been granted bail by the Morbi District Court.



More than 140 deaths in Morbi Bridge collapse.

Massive tragedy.

Arrests? None.



The witch-hunt is only for those who SPEAK THE TRUTH but JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL, always! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 9, 2022

TMC called the arrest of Gokhale a witch hunt and took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The witch-hunt is only for those who SPEAK THE TRUTH but JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL, always," the party said.

This comes after the Gujarat police rearrested Gokhale, hours after he was granted bail from a metropolitan court on Thursday.

Earlier on December 1, the TMC spokesperson shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

He was granted bail on Thursday after he was produced at the court in Ahmedabad on Thursday following the completion of his police custody but was soon arrested in another case registered by Morbi police.

The party said it has sent a three-member delegation to Morbi, after the development. "BJP4Gujarat's nefarious agenda is out again," it tweeted. "Our National spokesperson @SaketGokhale was arrested again moments after his release by the Gujarat Police, with no good reason."

Claiming that people's democratic rights are under threat, the TMC sought his "unconditional release."

"RTI reveals that Modi's visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs 30 cr. Of this, Rs 5.5 cr was purely for “welcome, event management, & photography”, Gokhale had tweeted.

The Press Information Bureau on Tuesday tweeted a 'fact check' saying the information was fake. The news clipping appeared to be from a local Gujarati newspaper.

An FIR was also filed against Gokhale on the charges of forgery and printing defamatory content and he was arrested on December 6.

In the Morbi incident, a total of 134 persons, including women and children, died when a British-era cable bridge over the Machchu river collapsed on October 30.

(With inputs from agency)