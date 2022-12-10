TMC's Saket Gokhale Attacks PM Modi, Says 'He Is Hurt By Tweet Not 135 Deaths In Morbi Tragedy'

TRINAMOOL Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was granted bail in the case related to a tweet regarding the Morbi bridge collapse, on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Modi is hurt by a tweet and not by the death of 135 people".

Gokhale was arrested twice in three days for an alleged "fake tweet" against PM Modi. He claimed that he was arrested on the orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"A frivolous case was filed for sharing a tweet made by someone else. Funnily the police have no clue who that person is. The aim was to find a way to target me, throw me into jail, and keep me there. This is the Modi and Shah textbook perfected in UP and Gujarat," he wrote on Twitter.



He also added that while he was arrested twice in three days just for a mere tweet, the owners of Oreva company who built the bridge have not even been named in an FIR.

"Ironically I was arrested twice in 3 days for a tweet about Morbi bridge collapse. And till date, the owners of Oreva company who built the faulty bridge haven’t even been named in an FIR let alone arrested. Modi is hurt by a tweet. Not by deaths of 135 innocent people," he added in his Twitter thread.

Earlier on Friday, Gokhale was granted bail. He was arrested on Tuesday by Ahmedabad cyber crime police in the case for allegedly spreading fake news, and after he got bail on Thursday, Morbi police arrested him for the same offence.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D K Chandrani, on Friday, granted him bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 in the second case.

This came after the TMC spokesperson on December 1, shared a news clipping which cited a purported Right to Information query to claim that PM Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse tragedy on October 30 cost Rs 30 crore.

However, on Tuesday morning, the Press Information Bureau tweeted that the information was fake.

