TMC's Manoj Tiwary Apologises After Backlash Over 'Jhukega Nahi Sala' Remark

AFTER massive backlash, cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary on Monday apologised for his "Jhukega nahi sala" remark against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A political furore sparked after, Tiwary, who is Minister of State for Sports in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, took a jibe at BJP with the 'Jhukega Nahi sala' remark from Pushpa movie.

While addressing a TMC rally on Sunday, asked party followers and workers to remain united and challenged the opposition with direct remarks "Jhukega nahi sala". He continued his criticism against BJP and directed the saffron party workers to open their "ears" and listen to dialogues from the movie 'Pushpa'.

Responding to Tiwary's remark, Umesh Rai, State Secretary, BJP West Bengal, lashed out at the TMC minister saying that the whole West Bengal government was like a "Pushpa film" and Tiwary's statements show the party's character.

"The whole West Bengal government is like Pushpa film. The TMC leader spoke in the same way in which a red sandalwood peddler publicly says Jhukega nai sala, Manoj Tiwary also said the same," Rai, as quoted by ANI said.

He slammed the ruling party of the region and Tiwary, Rai said, the way this politician spoke and behave, shows the real character of TMC. "The person who has exploited the rights of the youth of West Bengal, someone who has taken away the future of youth in the state, rice thieves, the way this politician spoke and behave are similar to the red sandalwood smuggler. It depicts the real character of TMC," he added.

As media persons questioned his take during the rally, he was seen apologising during the briefing.

"I should not have spoken like that," apologised Tiwary.