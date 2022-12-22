TMC's Kirti Azad Deletes 'Neither Male Nor Female' Tweet On PM Modi After Massive Backlash From BJP

Amid the ongoing criticisms of Kirti Azad, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, over his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribal attire at a public event in Meghalaya, the former cricketer has now deleted the tweet.

Azad, allegedly mocking Prime Minister Modi, shared two pictures: one of Modi in his attire and the other of the same shirt being worn by a female, labelled as a "multi-floral embroidered dress." Sharing this picture, he wrote, "It is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion."

Soon after Azad tweeted, Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed him for disrespecting "the culture of Meghalaya and mocking tribal attire."

"Sad to see how Kirti Azad is disrespecting culture of Meghalaya and mocking tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by people," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Scheduled Tribe Morcha of the party also lashed out at the leader and demanded that a case be filed against him under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

"You are disrespecting Tribal attire by saying that you are unsure whether this is Female or Male attire. You and your party have a proven history of pathological hatred towards Tribals. The case should be filed against you under SC / ST atrocity act for this uncouth remark."

Following the criticism, the leader clarified that he did not disrespect the attire of the Prime Minister and that he only tried to express that the PM loves to "make a fashion statement."

"I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to makes a fashion statement," he tweeted.