New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly a week after unidentified miscreants hurled three crude bombs outside the residence of West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in North 24 Parganas, similar explosions were reported outside his house on Tuesday.

According to the Bengal Police, the explosions took place at around 9 am on a vacant patch of land, nearly 200 meters from Arjun Singh’s Bhatpara residence in North 24 Parganas. "We are investigating the matter. Our officers are there," he added.

Reacting to the second attack in less than a week, BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, (TMC) were trying to take his life. Singh alleged that it was an attack planned by the Trinamool Congress to kill him, his family members and people close to him.

"This is nothing but a planned attack. The TMC is behind this... they are trying to kill me and my people. It's goondaraaj (lawlessness) in Bengal," Singh claimed as quoted by news agency PTI.

“ West Bengal government is challenging NIA. An attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of fear. NIA should investigate where such explosives are being sourced from. I have filed an FIR”, Arjun Singh added.

However, TMC's North 24 Parganas president, Partha Bhowmick, rubbished the allegations and said that the BJP MP was in some way or the other responsible for the explosions outside his home. The NIA on Monday took over the probe into the incident on September 8, which left the gate at the BJP MP's residence partially damaged.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan