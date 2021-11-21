Agartala | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saayoni Ghosh was on Sunday arrested by the Tripura Police in Agartala after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that she allegedly tried to mow down party workers at a public meeting. In a statement, the Tripura Police said that the TMC youth president was arrested "based on preliminary evidence", adding that a case has been registered under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. Ghosh is the youth unit secretary of TMC West Bengal. She was detained on Sunday, a day before a planned visit by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

2. The police, quoted by news agency PTI, has said that Ghosh was detained based on a complaint by a BJP worker. It also said that "some unidentified miscreants attacked a group of people who gathered near the police station during the questioning of Ghosh, but no one was injured".

3. However, the TMC has alleged that its workers were allegedly attacked by the BJP inside East Agartala. It said that six of the workers were injured in the assault.

4. Our candidates were beaten up. Their houses were vandalised and though complaints were filed, no action was taken. Police here are acting in a one-sided manner, said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Deb, as reported by PTI.

5. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP of "disregarding Supreme Court orders on the rights of political parties to hold peaceful programmes".

"@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN'T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM," he said in a Tweet.

6. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Tripura Police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

7. The BJP, however, has denied all the charges levelled against it.

8. Meanwhile, a delegation of over 15 TMC MPs have decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged "police brutality" in Tripura. "The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in the national capital," reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

9. The TMC is contesting the Tripura civic polls to be held on November 25. TMC is trying to gain a foothold in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

10. The ruling BJP has already won 112 out of 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation. This will be the first civic election that the BJP will face after coming to power in 2018.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma