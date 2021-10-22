New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev, who was attending an outreach programme in Tripura, on Friday alleged that some workers from the BJP attacked her convoy and beat TMC workers in Tripura's Amtali. She also alleged that Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is protecting the attackers as they didn't even bother to cover their faces.

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars,they beat our workers. It's clear that BJP is 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. CM Biplab Deb is giving them protection, the attackers didn't even bother to cover their faces. CM is a useless fellow", TMC MP Sushmita Dev said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Tripura | During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars,they beat our workers. It's clear that BJP is 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. CM Biplab Deb is giving them protection, the attackers didn't even bother to cover their faces. CM is a useless fellow: TMC MP Sushmita Dev pic.twitter.com/BAN7h10aUu — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Following the complaint by the TMC, the Agartala police have registered an FIR and said that they will probe the matter. A police official said that they received the information around 1:30 pm today about the attack and immediately sent 4 officers to the spot. Later, the TMC workers and MP were rescued from the spot where the attack took place.

"At around 1:30 pm we got information that two cars were attacked by unknown miscreants. Our 4 officers moved there immediately & rescued them (TMC workers). They lodged a complaint, we will register it and will probe", Siddhartha Kar, Officer-in-charge Amtali police station, as quoted by ANI said.

Sushmita Dev was with employees of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political public relations and consultancy firm when the attack happened. Visuals posted by ANI showed a blue SUV with TMC's election symbol and loudspeakers on the roof dented with multiple hits. The windshield of the car was also broken in the attack.

Shortly after, the TMC filed a complaint with the police and said that the modesty of female party workers was outraged in the attack by BJP goons. "Sushmita Dev along with 10 other party workers of TMC were brutally attacked by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Amtali bazar around 1:30 pm. The perpetrators vandalised vehicles, physically assaulted workers of the TMC and outraged the modesty of female party workers," the Trinamool Congress said in a complaint to the police.

People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK!



Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/700tdmRBM8 — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) October 22, 2021

"This was accompanied by theft of property including mobile phones belonging to supporters of the party. We request you to urgently enquire about the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice," the complaint added.

The BJP and TMC are at loggerheads since Mamata Banerjee swept the West Bengal Assembly Elections earlier this year. Both parties, from time to time, accused each other for attacks on their respective party members.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan