‘Is It Amnesia Or…’: TMC MP On EAM Jaishankar’s Remarks Criticising Congress, Indira Gandhi

Besides insinuating that EAM Jaishankar sides with the powerful, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar, former bureaucrat, also slammed the Minister for serving BJP, which his father had called Asura.

By Nikhil Singh
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:24 AM (IST)
REACTING to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments on Congress, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament and former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar insinuated that the Minister is attacking the grand old party because he was given an “unprecendented promotion” by the BJP.

“Is it Amnesia or is he just cuddling up to BJP for his unprecedented promotion as Foreign Minister?” Sircar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar had alleged, in an interview to ANI Editor Smita Prakash, that his father who was the Secretary for defence production was removed from his post by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi soon after she assumed power. He also alleged that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had overlooked Jaishankar’s father - Dr K Subrahmanyam - for promotion in favour of a junior bureaucrat when “he (Jaishankar’s father) was the most knowledgeable person everybody would say on defence”.

“Strange — that Jaishankar discovered his angst against the Gandhis — after serving them most loyally and taking the best of postings under them?” Sircar said in the tweet, in an apparent attempt to project Jaishankar as someone who just sided with the powerful.

Further, Sircar also targeted Jaishankar for associating with the Bharatiya Janata Party when his father had been very critical of them. He cited a comment by Subrahmanyam in which he had said “Dharma was killed in Gujarat (2002 Riots)”

“The administrators who failed to protect the innocent citizens are guilty of adharma and if Rama had been alive he would have used his bow against the ‘asura’ rulers of Gujarat,” Subrahmanyam had written in an editorial for the Times of India.

“Shame on son —serving Asura,” Sircar said in the tweet.

In the interview Jaishankar gave to ANI, he had strongly criticised the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the British Broadcaster has said they investigated the role of then Chief Minister of Gujarat Modi.

"We are not debating a documentary or a speech someone gave in a European city. We are debating politics which is being conducted ostensibly. There is a phrase called ‘war by other means’. This is politics by other means," he said, in the interview.

 

(With agency inputs)

