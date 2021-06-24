The Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has reportedly exposed a man who allegedly pretended to be an IAS officer and supervised a fake vaccination Centre in Kolkata.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has reportedly exposed a man who allegedly pretended to be an IAS officer and supervised a fake vaccination Centre in Kolkata. The man was arrested on Wednesday after the TMC MP who took a COVID-19 shot at his camp, filed a complaint against him.

The vaccination camp was organised in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in South Kolkata on Tuesday. Chakraborty took her first dose of the Covishield vaccine at this camp where she was also invited as a chief guest. She was there to encourage people from the transgender community and physically handicapped to take the vaccine against Coronavirus.

Along with her 200-250 more people were administered the alleged fake Covishield vaccine on the same day, according to a report by India Today. The MP got suspicious when she saw that Adhaar Card was not being used to register on the CoWIN app at the vaccination Centre due to which no one received the confirmation SMS on their mobile.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," Chakraborty said as quoted by news agency ANI. "He (the man) was using a car with a blue beacon and fake sticker," she added.

After Chakraborty informed the police about the scam the man identified as Debanjan Dev was interrogated and later arrested by the police. At first, the man tried to convince the officials of his identity as an IAS officer but amid the interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Several fake identity cards, government stamps, requisition forms for collecting vaccines were recovered from him. His car with the blue light and flag with the logo of Bishwa Bangla has also been seized.

The police is currently investigating whether the COVID-19 shots given at the camp were genuine or not. The case has been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha