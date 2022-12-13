TMC MP Mahua Moitra Slams Centre Over Economy, Asks 'Who's Pappu Now?' | Watch

Mahua Moitra, who is a Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, on Tuesday, slammed the central government on its claim about India's economic progress. She while speaking in the Lok sabha said that the claims that government make in February about how the economy is doing great are false and that now in December, "the truth comes limping after it." She said the government has said it needs ₹ 3.26 lakh crore in additional funds, over and above the budget estimate.

On Tuesday, in the Lok Sabha debate on demands for additional grants for 2022-23, the TMC leader slammed the centre on its alleged coining of the term "Pappu". "This government and the ruling party coined the term Pappu. You use it to denigrate and signify extreme incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is," she said.

She also took a jibe at BJP over its defeat in the just-concluded Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, saying the ruling party's president could not hold on to his home state. "Who is the Pappu now?" she asked.

Watch Mahua Moitra's Speech Here:

Link to my speech in Lok Sabha on Supplementary Demand for Grantshttps://t.co/GCV1hogeBT — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 13, 2022

Then, the outspoken TMC leader pointed to the "exodus" of Indians, citing data of the rising number of people renouncing their Indian citizenship.

"17 of the industry sectors that make up the index of industrial production have recorded negative growth rates. Forex reserves have fallen by USD 72 billion in under a year. The Honourable Finance Minister yesterday during question hour mentioned how apparently 50% of Foreign Direct Investment inflows into emerging markets are coming into India. Wonderful"

"But her colleague, the Minister of State for External Affairs, just last Friday, in response to a question in this very House stated that almost 2,00,000 people -- 1,83,741 people -- renounced their Indian citizenship in the first ten months of 2022. This exodus of 2022 takes the total number of Indians renouncing Indian citizenship under this government in the past nine years, since 2014, to over 12.5 lakh people," she said.

"Is this the sign of a healthy economic environment? Of a healthy tax environment? Who's the pupu now? There is an atmosphere of terror in this country, with the sword of the Enforcement Directorate hanging over businessmen and high net-worth individuals," she added.

"The ruling party buys lawmakers for hundreds of crores of rupees and yet members of the opposition represent 95 per cent of the lawmakers under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate," the TMC leader said.