'Bang Your Thalis': Mahua Moitra's Dig At Smriti Irani For Criticising UK Billionaire's Remark On PM Modi

TRINAMOOL Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a dig at Union minister Smriti Irani who called Indians to stand together against American billionaire George Soros's contentious remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earleir today, the billionaire Soros said Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani's recent troubles in the stock market and the revelations made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg research will lead to "democratic revival in India", and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "have to answer questions".

Soon after, Irani came down heavily on Soros's remark and said he is trying to break Indian democracy. Adding, she claimed that Soros was designated as an economic war criminal by the UK. The Union Minister said Indians have defeated such "foreign powers who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well and will do so again" "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," she, as quoted by ANI, added.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi, Irani said, "George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries, has now made known his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India."

Without naming Irani, TMC MP took a swipe at her appeal on Twitter. "Every Indian urged by Cabinet Minister to give fitting reply to George Soros. Please bang your thalis at 6 pm sharp today," she tweeted.

Every Indian urged by Hon’ble Cabinet Minister to give fitting reply to George Soros.

Please bang your thalis at 6 pm sharp today. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 17, 2023

Adani Group is under fire since the Hindenburg report surfaced on January 24, accusing the company of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The Hindenburg report created a huge controversy as Opposition parties came together to protest against the Adani firm and demanded the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe the matter.

However, the company refuted all the allegations and called the Hindenburg the "Madoffs of Manhattan". The spokesperson of the company, as quoted by PTI had said the "Balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very healthy."