New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee left from Kolkata on Sunday and will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, in a money laundering case against him and his wife, allegedly in connection with the coal scam.

While leaving Kolkata, Banerjee said, "I am ready to bow down before the power of people but not before the people in power."

The general secretary further added, "I did not receive the notice physically, but was called verbally."

What is Coal Scam case?

A case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was lodged by Enforcement Directorate based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI. The FIR had alleged a multi-crore coal scam related to Eastern Coalfields mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

The ED has alleged that the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. Banerjee has denied all charges.

Banerjee and his wife had earlier knocked Delhi High Court against the ED's summons, saying that since both are residents of West Bengal they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital.

Their plea was dismissed by the High Court on March 11. Following this, the ED issued fresh summons to Banerjee and his wife to depose before the financial probe agency’s office in Delhi.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite all its might, is failing to take down TMC electorally and democratically. Hence, the central government is using the agencies against us," he said.

