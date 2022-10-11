TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya Arrested By ED In West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was arrested on Tuesday after being questioned overnight by Enforcement Directorate on the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. The former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, reportedly arrested for not cooperating during the investigation, will be produced before the Court today.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers on recommendations by the School Service Commission (SSC), in state-sponsored and –aided school, and generated huge proceeds of crime. Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are among the prime accused in the scam. Chatterjee, who was the Education Minister when the scam took place, has been accused of laundering money by indulging in criminal conspiracy.

On July 23, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED, after Rs 49.80 crore in cash were recovered from the latter's flats in the city. The probe agency had also found bullion, jewellery and property deeds at premises linked to Mukherjee.

Earlier on October 6, a special CBI court at Alipore extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee till October 19 in connection with the central agency's probe into the recruitment scam.

According to an ED chargesheet submitted before a PMLA court, the total worth of the seizures, including the cash, amount to more than Rs 100 crore.

On September 16, the CBI had obtained the custody of Chatterjee for questioning him. He was remanded in judicial custody from September 21.

The former Minister is also in judicial remand in connection with the ED case.

Chatterjee was removed from all posts in the West Bengal Cabinet and the party including that of the secretary-general.

