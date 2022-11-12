TMC Minister Makes Objectionable Remark Against President Murmu, BJP Demands Immediate Arrest

CRITICISM against West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri has been mounting for his objectionable remark against President Droupadi Murmu which reflected that the level of political discourse has reached another low. A video of Giri making derogatory remarks against Mumru during the public rally in Nandigram on Friday went viral on social media.

In the video, the Minister for Correctional Administration was seen saying, "He ( Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" the TMC leader, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

#WATCH | "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?," says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Soon after, BJP condemned Giri’s remark again Murmu and called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party "anti-tribal". "President Droupadi Murmu hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women's welfare department Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal," the BJP Bengal unit tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote to National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting them to "immediately arrest" Akhil Giri. She also demanded to dismiss him from the MLA post for his objectionable remark on Murmu.

Hitting back at the TMC minister, BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya termed Giri’s remark a “shameful level of discourse”. “Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, saying, We don't care about looks. But how does your President look?" Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse…,” Malviya tweeted while sharing a video of Giri.

This is not the first time such remarks have been made against the president, back in July, a senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had called President Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' which sparked a political controversy.

This did not end there, another Congress leader Udit Raj also sparked controversy when he made derogatory comments about President Murmu and claimed she engaged in "Chamchagiri." However, both leaders later apologized for their remarks.