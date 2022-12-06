TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested By Gujarat Police Over Morbi Tweet, Alleges Derek O'Brien; 'No Info' Say Cops

Tue, 06 Dec 2022 09:44 AM IST
TRINAMOOL Congress's national spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter.
More details awaited.
