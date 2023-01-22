TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Lashes Out At Centre's Decision Of Blocking BBC's Documentary On PM Modi

Both YouTube and Twitter complied with the government after directions were reportedly issued by Secretary, of Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 22 Jan 2023 11:19 AM IST
Minute Read
TMC MP Mahua Moitra while speaking in Lok Sabha (Image- Screengrab of Video/ Mahua Moitra-Twitter)

TRINAMOOL Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Sunday took to Twitter to attack the central government and shared the link to BBC's documentary on PM Modi, a day after Centre asked all the YouTube channels and Twitter accounts to take down all the posts or clips related to two-part documentary- "India: The Modi Question".

"Sorry, Haven’t been elected to represent the world’s largest democracy to accept censorship. Here’s the link. Watch it while you can. (Takes a while to buffer though)," she wrote on her Twitter and shared the link.

Earlier on Saturday, several YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" was blocked after directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, sources cited by ANI said.

Along with YouTube videos, the Centre has also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos.

On Saturday, the government also removed tweets of TMC's MP Derek O' Biren, where he mentioned censorship in regard to the documentary series.

"CENSORSHIP. @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1 hr @BBC documentary exposes how PM @narendramodi. HATES MINORITIES. Here’s the mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," he wrote, and shared the screenshots he received in mail.

Earlier on Thursday, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative.

