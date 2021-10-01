New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday decided to impose reciprocal action on British nationals arriving in India from the UK. As per sources, quoted by news agency ANI, all UK nationals arriving in India from the country will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after the arrival. These new regulations will come into effect from October 4 and will be applicable to all British nationals arriving from the UK.

The step came days after the United Kingdom announced new travel rules which state that Indian travellers, even those who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, will be considered unvaccinated.

Under the norms, all British nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will also have to undertake the pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel. They will also have to undertake a COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and an RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival.

India had said last month that it will be within its rights to take reciprocal measures against UK's "discriminatory" move to recognise AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine but not Covishield if the issue is not satisfactorily resolved. Covishield, which has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Even though the new British rules state that AstraZeneca Covishield is among vaccines that qualify as approved, India is not yet on the list of 17 countries mentioned. The 'changes to international travel rules' state that formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.

The new British rules also state that travellers will also qualify as fully vaccinated if they have taken a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan