TISS Mumbai Students Watch BBC Documentary On PM Modi Despite Warning From Institute

THE STUDENTS of Tata Institute Of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, are watching the controversial documentary on PM Modi, despite the warning notice issued by the institution.

This came after TISS warned the students against watching the documentary mentioning that anyone doing so will be held responsible for disturbing the peace inside the campus.

"The TISS Administration clarifies that there is no change in its stand on the screening of the BBC documentary as stated in the previous two Advisory to students. This is to reiterate that Students are NOT PERMITTED to screen the documentary inside the campus and anyone doing so will be held responsible for disturbing the peace inside our campuses. Media reports giving out contrary news/messages are misleading and should not be trusted," said the institute in an official statement.

Earlier on Friday, TISS issued a similar statement pointing out that some students were planning to screen the BBC documentary.

"It has come to our notice that some groups of students are planning to screen the BBC documentary that has created a disturbance in some parts of the country. Some plan to organise gatherings that has created a disturbance in some parts of the country. Some plan to organise gatherings to protest against related developments in few universities," read the official statement released on Friday.

It further said that the students have not been permitted by the institution for any such screening and gatherings which may disturb the "academic environment and jeopardise the peace and harmony in the campus".

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the screening followed by a protest by the party's youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha outside the campus.

Ashish Shelar, the chief of BJP's Mumbai unit took to Twitter and wrote, "Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is trying to spoil the law and order in Mumbai and Maharashtra by showing BBC's bogus documentary. The police should immediately ban it otherwise we will take the stand we want to take! TISS should stop this business."

The BBC documentary series has not only been banned by the central government but has also sparked a massive controversy across the country. While the ruling government has called it a 'propaganda piece', the opposition has organising screening of the same in several regions of India.