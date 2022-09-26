Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Owns 960 Properties Worth Rs 85,705 Cr: TTD Chairman

TIRUMALA Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of the world’s richest Hindu endowment bodies, announced that it owns 960 properties worth Rs 85,705 crore across the country.

"The temple trust as of today has 960 properties located across the country which is spread across in an extent of 7,123 acres valued at Rs 85,705 crore, " TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, as quoted by the Times Of India, said.

It was reported that TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Saturday that the temple trust controls over 7,123 acres across the country. He stated that between 1974 and 2014, different TTD trusts under different governments had disposed of 113 properties belonging to the temple trust for various reasons.

Reddy further maintained that TTD has not disposed of any property after 2014, and has no plans to sell any of its real estates in the future.

The most recent figures were released at a time when TTD's monthly income from contributions in the temple's "hundi" had been rising regularly for the previous five months. A total Rs 700 crore of donations made through the hundi since April.

With its rapid increase by the day, the TTD has been opening temples in different parts of the country, in addition to a few other nations including the US.

"Following the directions of the state government, the previous TTD trust board under my chairmanship had resolved to release a white paper on TTD properties every year. While the first white paper was released last year, the second white paper with details and valuations of all the properties has been uploaded on the TTD website now," Reddy said.

We believe in rendering a transparent administration in line with the sentiments of the devotees and vow to preserve the properties of the temple trust," Subba Reddy added.

It was purportedly said that TTD has more than Rs 14,000 crore in fixed deposits in various nationalised banks and nearly 14 tons of gold reserves. It is already touted as the richest Hindu temple body in the world.