‘Tipu Sultan Followers Shouldn't Be Alive’: Karnataka BJP Chief Demands To Chase Descendants Out

KARNATAKA BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the public to ‘kill’ all the ‘ardent followers’ of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore. He declared that Tipu Sultan's descendants should be chased out and sent to the forests.

Tipu Sultan, also known as the 'Tiger of Mysore', was hailed for introducing several administrative innovations during his rule in Mysore including a new land revenue system which helped in the growth of the Mysore Silk industry.

While addressing BJP supporters in the panchayat town of Yelaburga of Koppal district, Kateel urged people to chase out Tipu Sultan’s descendants by voting for lord Ram and Hanuman. "We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman. We offer prayers and obeisance to Lord Hanuman, and we are not Tipu's descendants. Let's send Tipu's descendants back home,” Kateel said.

“I ask the people here whether you offer prayers to Lord Hanuman or Tipu. Then will you send those who are ardent followers of Tipu to the forest? Think about it. Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge -- those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil," he further added.

Karnataka’s right wing sees Tipu Sultan as a 'bigoted dictator' who forcefully converted thousands of people during his rule. However, the former Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, which recognised him as one of the earliest freedom fighters, had celebrated his birth anniversary for two years in a row.

Kateel is known for his controversial remarks. Earlier, he appealed to the party cadres not to focus on road and sewage problems, but rather focus on 'Love Jihad'.

Earlier in the 2018 Karnataka election, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also triggered the Tipu Sultan versus Hanuman debate. Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress in one of his political rallies, setting the tone for the election, by referring to Karnataka as ‘the land of Hanuman,’ which was ruled by the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire.