India is witnessing a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases with one of the highest recovery rates in the world

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases with one of the highest recovery rates in the world due to the sustained effort of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 16th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 via video conferencing.

"Today, we are seeing a decline in the number of cases per day and the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 percent. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a lockdown," the prime minister said.

Lauding efforts of the scientific community, the prime said, In India, we have a strong & vibrant scientific community. They have been India’s greatest assets, specially during the last few months, while fighting COVID-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders."

Noting that the future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation, the prime minister underlined that it would require one to invest in science and innovation well in advance. That is when we can reap benefits at the right time.

He also said India was one of the first to prioritize safety measures in view of the pandemic. "We were the first to encourage the usage of masks. India actively began to work on effective contact-tracing. India was one of the earliest to deploy the rapid antigen tests," he said.

The three-day program will feature leaders talks, panel discussions and virtual informal conversations on topics ranging from scientific interventions for fighting the pandemic, managing the pandemic and accelerating the development and implementation of global solutions to combat this pandemic and prevent the next one. Approximately 1600 people from 40 countries will participate in this Annual meeting.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha