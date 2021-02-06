PM Modi also pushed for Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, saying it will play an essential role to make the justice system future-ready.

New Delhi | Agencies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's judiciary and said that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights, upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations when national interests need to be prioritised.

While virtually releasing a commemorative postage stamp on the completion of 60 years of the Gujarat High Court, PM Modi also pushed for Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, saying it will play an essential role to make the justice system future-ready.

"We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure that will not only enhance 'ease of justice' but also enhance 'ease of living' of the people in the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that the Gujarat High Court has set an example with video conferencing, judgments and orders were uploaded on their website amidst lockdown. Gujarat HC became the first for broadcasting Court proceedings live, he added.

"Our judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, the judiciary has always performed its duty," said PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postage stamp on the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat.

The duty and devotion with which the Gujarat High Court has acted for justice, the readiness for its constitutional duties has strengthened both the Indian judicial system and India's democracy, the Prime Minister stated.

"Rule of law in Indian society has been the basis of civilisation for centuries. Our ancient texts say the root of good governance lies in providing justice. Bar and judiciary should work towards building the world-class Judicious System in the country," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma