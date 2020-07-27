What is a time capsule?

A time capsule is basically a ready-made account of history meant for the consumption of future generations several centuries and even millennia after. It is globally used as a method of communication with future people, and to help future archaeologists or historians to make them know about their past better. The time capsule will be secured inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) to ensure its longevity.



Indira Gandhi’s time capsule ‘Kaalpatra’

The ‘Tamra Patra’ burial for the preservation of history surrounding the holy site in Ayodhya, has brought back the memories of another time capsule, ‘Kaalpatra’, which was buried by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 15th August 1973 in the Red Fort complex.

What was Indira Gandhi’s ‘Kaalpatra’ all about?

At the peak of her political career, after a series of electoral successes and euphoria surrounding ‘Garibi hatao’ in the aftermath of Bangladesh’s liberation, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wanted to document the first 25 years of the country in a copper-made time capsule which she named ‘Kaalpatra’. The Congress party under Indira's leadership had said that they had encapsulated the achievements of the country in last 25 years.



However, very soon Mrs. Gandhi’s ‘Kaalpatra’ became a contentious political issue, with the opposition parties accusing her of praising herself and her father in the time capsule. In 1977, as Morarji Desai’s Janata Party government came to power, the ‘Kaalpatra’ was unearthed, however, its contents were never made public.



Interestingly, Indira Gandhi government had spent Rs 8,000 to bury the capsule. Morarji Desai government, however, had to reportedly spend more than Rs 58,000 to extract it out. In a reply to a 2012 RTI query, the Prime Minister’s Office said that it did not have any details of the contents of ‘Kaalpatra’. Gandhi had initially put a timeline of 1,000 years for extracting the copper capsule.