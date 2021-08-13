Jasbir Singh's family was sitting in the courtyard of the house at around 9:30 pm when the terrorists hurled a grenade on his house, which exploded with a loud bang.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days ahead of Independence Day, a grenade attack on BJP leader's house in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has alarmed the security forces in the region. According to the police, the grenade was thrown by suspected terrorists on the house of BJP's Mandal President Jasbir Singh in the Khandli area and it exploded on the rooftop.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Jasbir Singh's three-year-old nephew was killed and six other family members including his parents were badly injured in the attack. All the injured have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Rajouri. After this incident, a search operation has been started by cordoning off the entire area in search of the terrorists who escaped.

As per the report, Jasbir Singh's family was sitting in the courtyard of the house at around 9:30 pm when the terrorists hurled a grenade on his house, which exploded with a loud bang. The whole family came under the grip of this explosion. Nearby people took seven injured to Rajouri Hospital where a three-year-old child died during treatment.

Security personnel were rushed to the spot following the grenade attack. It is said that the lever of the grenade was also recovered from the crime scene. Till late night no trace of terrorists was found and the security was beefed up throughout the city.

The three-year-old child killed in the grenade attack has been identified as Veer Singh's son Balveer Singh. The injured include Jasbir Singh, Romesh Singh, Arjun Singh, Kulbir Singh, Siya Devi, Romesh Singh and Karan Singh. The entire family of BJP Mandal President Jasbir Singh has been a patriot. Four brothers and father, including Jasbir, are retired from the army. After the retirement of Jasbir Singh, he was associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and then joined BJP. Jasbir also contested the election of ward members of the city council from the area.

Meanwhile, the security forces had fired three to four rounds in the air after three to four suspects were sighted in the same area five days ago. After this, a search operation was also carried out, but no trace of any terrorist was found at that time.

It is noteworthy that on June 6, an explosion took place under mysterious circumstances in the courtyard of a sarpanch's house living in Andorola Chakli, Chingas in Rajouri district. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, terrorists are trying to carry out a big nefarious incident in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan