New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three women farmers from Punjab died on Friday after a speeding truck rammed into them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh where farmers have been protesting for the last 13 months. Four other women farmers were also injured in the accident which took place at around 6 a.m.

The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station. After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in the Mansa district of Punjab.

The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58) and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district. According to the police, two of the victims were killed on the spot, while the third died in a hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

"At 5.30 am, 7 women protestors, who were waiting on the road for transport to go to railway station to board a train to Mansa, Punjab, were hit by a truck which had lost control. 3 women died, 4 injured in the incident. Truck driver absconding. We're talking to farmer leaders", SP Jhajjar said.

Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi. With the death of the three women farmers, a total of 700 farmers have died so far in the farmers' protests that started in September 2020.

