New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident from Jharkhand, three foreign women associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, who had stayed at a quarantine centre and jail in Ranchi, were reportedly found to be three months pregnant.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, all these women were part of 17-people foreigner group arrested in Ranchi on the charges of violation of lockdown guidelines and visa rules. They were later shifted to a quarantine centre in Ranchi’s Khel Gaon and were later transferred to the Birsa Munda jail in May.

However, the 17 apprehended persons were granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court earlier last week on a condition that they cannot leave the country and will have to stay here and appear before the court as and when required until the disposal of the case.

The report further stated that all these foreigners were detained on March 30 this year. They were then isolated at a quarantine centre in Khelgaon. Later, the court remanded them to judicial custody on April 18 after a case was filed against them on the charges of violation of lockdown guidelines and visa rules.

After nearly 50 days, on May 20, all 17 foreign clerics were sent to the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, where 2 out of 3 women gave oral information to the jail administration about one month of pregnancy. On 21 July, they were released from jail after getting bail from the Jharkhand High Court, after which news of 3 women getting pregnant was revealed.

All these 17 people, nine males and four couples travelled to Ranchi in March end after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. One of the women, hailing from Malaysia, was the first to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Now the authorities are perplexed that despite living in strict security checks at the quarantine centre and in jail for nearly four months, where officials keep a strict vigil and ensure the inmates do not come close and meet each other, how the women got pregnant.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He told Dainik Jagran that the matter has come to his notice now. The officer-in-charge of the quarantine centre will be questioned regarding this case and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Posted By: Talib Khan