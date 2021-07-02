Following the information about the presence of militants in Rajora, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area according to police officials.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday confirmed that five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including district commander Nishaz Lone, were killed while an Army jawan lost his life in an encounter in Valley's Pulwama.

"District commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT Nishaz Lone & one Pakistani terrorist neutralized in the ongoing Pulwama encounter. A total of 5 terrorists were killed in the encounter," Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"After sealing all exit points, when the security forces were moving towards the targeted house, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons, " the police said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who then had to retaliate "two more militants were later gunned down in the encounter, taking the death toll of the ultras to five, " the police said.

The police officials also told that in the initial exchange of firing with the militants one soldier, identified as Havaldar Kashi Rao was injured. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the valley.

Further, the officials told that the reinforcements were rushed to the area and in exchange of the firing, three militants were killed.

After ascertaining the identities of the killed militants the police said that they belonged to LeT group. Currently, the operation is going on and further details were awaited.

Earlier, the security forces had also arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Nadeem Abrar with his associate militant. He was later killed in an encounter with the security forces.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal