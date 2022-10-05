Three Jaish-e-Mohammad, One Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

At least four terrorists were neutralised in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, informed police. As per officials, terrorists involved in the killing of a policeman three days ago were also killed along with others. Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ultras were killed in Drach Keegam area, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was eliminated in Moolu, they said.

As per officials, during the first encounter, security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the state. Then, the search party proceeded towards the hiding spots of those militants, where the ultra fired indiscriminately and police had to retaliate, which ultimately led to the encounter of 4 of them.

Three terrorists linked to JeM were killed and their bodies were recovered, police said.

The killed militants have been identified as Zubair Maqbool Wani, a resident of Doompora Keegam, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray from Rajpora and Hanaan Bin Yaqoob alias Saqib from Kareemabad in Pulwama.

Of these, Magray and Saqib were involved in the murder of Special Police Officer Javed Dar on October 2 at the Pinglana area of Pulwama. A CRPF jawan was also injured in the attack on the joint search party done few days ago.

Meanwhile, those two militants were also behind the killing of a labourer from West Bengal in Gadoora. Besides, Magray had shot at two migrant labourers in Ratnipora, the spokesperson said.

In another encounter at Moolu, also in Shopian, a terrorist identified as Arif Rashid Wani, a resident of Shirmal, was killed. Like the three men killed in Drach, Wani was also a categorised terrorist, and he was linked to LeT, the spokesperson said. Four AK series rifles, a pistol, eight AK magazines, four pistol magazines and other incriminating materials were recovered from both the encounter sites, police officials added.

