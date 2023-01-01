Three Die In Stampede During Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally In Andhra Pradesh

This is the second stampede in the last four days in which people have lost their lives at a programme of the TDP leader.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 08:43 PM IST
In a roadshow of the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Sunday, three people have been reported to have died, news agency ANI reported.

"Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district," Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, said, as quoted by news agency ANI. 

Earlier, eight people were killed and several others were injured during TDP chief Naidu's public meeting in Nellore on Wednesday.

