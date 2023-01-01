Three Die In Stampede During Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally In Andhra Pradesh

In a roadshow of the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Sunday, three people have been reported to have died, news agency ANI reported.

"Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district," Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

8 people died recently in a stampede in Nellore during a public meeting by N Chandrababu Naidu. pic.twitter.com/9N1aU1gcjd — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Earlier, eight people were killed and several others were injured during TDP chief Naidu's public meeting in Nellore on Wednesday.