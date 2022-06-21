Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday were killed in an ambush by the Naxalites in Odisha's Nuapada district. The incident happened in Patadhara Reserve Forest in Bheden block when the CRPF personnel were going from one camp to another. According to the Odisha police, it is suspected that the Maoists have prior information regarding the movement of the CRPF personnel.

"Unfortunately, three jawans have attended martyrdom in Nuapada. Our senior officers are on the way to the site," Odisha's Director-General of Police SK Bansal said as quoted by PTI. Meanwhile, the state government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to each martyr's family. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs, Odisha DGP further said that the operations would continue in the area to track down the Maoists as soon as possible.

Around seven jawans were on the move when the incident took place. All of a sudden, the Naxalites opened fire on the forces killing three CRPF jawans. The deceased include a constable and two assistant sub-inspector-rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The deceased CRPF personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shishu Pal Singh, ASI Shiv Lal and Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh.

Combing operations have been intensified in the area, and more teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF are moving to the site, the police said. The operations would continue till the Maoists are flushed out, the DGP said, adding that "the supreme sacrifice of the personnel would not go in vain".

Apart from the death of three jawans, seven others were also injured in the attack. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The Maoists attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, the police said quoting preliminary inputs.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan