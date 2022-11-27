Three Children Crushed To Death By Train Near Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib

Three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Kirtarpur Sahib in Punjab on Sunday.

Sun, 27 Nov 2022
Three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab on Sunday (November 27), reports news agency ANI.

"While two children died on the spot, one died on the way to the hospital. The fourth one is being treated. Children had come here to eat berries off trees and did not realise a train was approaching them," said ASI GRP, Jagjit Singh, as quoted by news agency ANI.

 

