New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three BJP workers including party's Yuva Morcha secretary were gunned down by militants at a village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

"Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and launched an investigation into the incident. Since June, militants have stepped up attacks on BJP workers and leaders, killing eight of them so far. In a similar attack in Bandipora in July, a BJP leader, his father and brother were killed by the ultras

Politicians cutting across the party lines condemned the attack and expressed grief over the tragic incident.

J&K BJP strongly condemned this barbaric terror attack on BJP Leaders Fida Hussain Itoo (BJYM District Gen Secy Kulgam), Umer Rashid Beigh (BJYM District Executive Member Kulgam), Umer Hanan (BJYM District Gen Secy Kulgam), those who are responsible for this will not be spared. pic.twitter.com/tdRbE2BW0t — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) October 29, 2020

Former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

"Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time," he said in a tweet

