Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after increasing his security cover, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded Bollywood actor Salman Khan's statement in connection with a threat letter for him and his father and noted screenplay writer Salim Khan. Salman, in his statement to the police, denied threats from any person, threat calls or disputes with anyone in the recent past, news agency ANI reported.

This came hours after the Mumbai Police, earlier in the day, recorded the statements of Salim Khan in connection with the probe. Police had also enhanced the security around the actor's residence in suburban Bandra. Salim Khan had received a threat letter on Sunday when he was sitting on a bench in the Bandra Bandstand area after his morning walk.

According to a police source, the letter said "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)" The letter was significant as it mentioned Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab singer who was brutally murdered in broad daylight by unknown assailants in the Mansa district of Punjab. Moosewala was shot at least 30 times.

An unidentified person dropped the letter on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan was sitting after a morning walk on Sunday. A case under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station. More than 200 CCTV footage have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far. A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case.

As a precaution, Mumbai Police have beefed up security at the Khans' residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra West since Sunday while Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil met Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to brief him on the case.

Nangre-Patil is understood to have briefed the Minister on the probe status including the suspicion that the potential attackers may have conducted a discreet recce of the Khans' local movements and their residence.

Lawrence Bishnoi denies role:

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was questioned by the Delhi Police over the threat letter received by Salman Khan. Bishnoi, however, has denied any involvement in the said death threat and maintained that he has no hand in it. Bishnoi has also said that he does not know who has issued the letter.

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously, a few years back, vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case. The letter is signed off with some initials -- LB and GB -- which the police are probing and also attempting to unravel if they are linked to any past incidents targeting Salman Khan.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan